Victim in 40-year-old New Jersey cold case identified, suspect charged with murder

The Warren County Prosecutor's Office said Friday that the victim in the July 1982 homicide -- previously dubbed Princess Doe -- is 17-year-old Dawn Olanick, of West Babylon, Long Island.
They also announced that Arthur Kinlaw, currently in prison for another killing, is now charged with murder in the case.
The victim's family was present at the announcement.
Olanick's body was found on July 15, 1982, behind Cedar Ridge Cemetery on Highway 94 in Blairstown Township.
Authorities said she had been deceased for less than a week prior to being found and was believed to be between 15 and 20 years of age.
She remained unidentified for 40 years, until now.
ALSO READ | American Airlines changes family's flight to another country, asks them to pay $30K, passenger says
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube