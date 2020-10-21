More victims come forward in alleged New Jersey day care sex abuse

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- More victims continue to come forward after a day care aide in New Jersey was charged with sexually abusing children at a day care center.
Middlesex County prosecutors say 20-year-old Kyle Finn sexually abused at least five children in his care at the Superhero Schoolhouse Day Care in Sayreville.
Finn was arrested on October 14 and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. His mug shot is in the video player above.
The initial case involved three victims, but authorities say two others have since come forward. They encourage anyone who believes their child may have had illegal contact with Finn to come forward.
Prosecutors say Finn also worked as camp counselor for Our Lady of Victories Parish Church in Sayreville and the Sayreville Department of Recreation.
In addition, he volunteered to work with children with brain injuries.
He has been fired from the day care, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kenny at (732) 525-5413 or Detective Kowalski at (732) 745-3287.
Additionally, day care director Charmaine Larkin, 44, of South River, has been charged with failure to report child abuse, a disorderly persons offense.
She denies the accusations, and her lawyer posted a note on the door of the day care saying his client is fully complying with the investigation.
"Ms. Larkin has cooperated with all levels of law enforcement," attorney William Shipers wrote. "She always has the best interests of her students, parents and families in the forefront of her mind and actions. Her child attends the Super Hero School. As a result her cooperation (sic) she has been charged with a non-criminal, Title 9 offense. Any claim that she had a reasonable cause to believe that any child had been the subject to child abuse is simply not true. NO student, parent, employee or staff presented a credible claim of abuse prior to Mr. Kyle Finn's arrest and subsequent revelations of the authorities herein. Ms. Larkin is innocent as charged, and the ultimate facts will reveal that she was prematurely accused. I look forward to zealously defending Ms. Larkin and her good, compassionate and kind soul."
More victims come forward in alleged New Jersey day care sex abuse
