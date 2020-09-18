Reopen Connecticut: Day care students 3 and older must wear face masks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6220129" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan begins our story at the end of last year, as hundreds of thousands pack into Times Square to ring in 2020. Unbeknownst to us, a health crisis that would make such a mass gathering illegal and deadly, transform daily life, kill tens of thousands of our neighbors and cripple the economy was already forming in China.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Connecticut will soon enact a new mask mandate that extends mask requirements for children three and up.The new mandate goes into effect Monday.It requires children three years and older to wear masks while in child care programs.Doctors say even though there is a lower risk for young children, they can still spread the virus.State guidelines allow for mask breaks to be planned throughout the day with social distancing.