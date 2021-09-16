Day of Action: Mobile COVID-19 vaccine sites at 26 restaurants across NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11024471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Moab released a body camera video of the interaction between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11017919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> MYSTERY SOLVED: A lost painting that is believed to date back to the 17th century was found in a New York church and now will be on display for all to see.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's a day of action for small business owners Thursday, as elected officials join restaurants across the city to encourage COVID-19 vaccination.The New York City Test & Trace Corp has deployed mobile vaccination units to 26 restaurants across the city to make sure New Yorkers are protected from the novel coronavirus.The campaign kicked off at noon and continues until 8 p.m.With Key-to-NYC vaccine mandates now in effect, residents must be vaccinated to access all the eateries that make the Big Apple a world-renowned food destination.The mobile vaccine sites are set up at the following restaurants:--Judy's, 4022 5th Ave--Eleva Coffee, 7 Bell Slip--Oxalis, 791 Washington Ave--Aura Cocina, 315 Meserole St--Dallas BBQ, 180 Livingston St--Salud Bar & Grill, 1413 Buswick Ave--Arab American Family Institute/People in Need Food Distribution Event, 964 Coney Island Ave--Mar de Plata, 3175 Fulton St--Dear Mama (2 locations), 308 E. 109th St and 611 W. 129th St--MamaSushi, 237 Dyckman St.--Dallas BBQ, 3956 Broadway--Safari, 219 W 116th St.--809 Bar and Grill, 112 Dyckman St--Nuevo Shalon Dominican Restaurant, 2734 Jerome Ave--City Tamale, 1316 Oak Point Ave--Mamajuana Cafe, 3233 E. Tremont Ave--Seis Vecinos, 640 Prospect Ave--Mon Amour Coffee & Wine, 234 W. 238th St--The Bronx Drafthouse, 884 Gerard Ave--Boca Restaurant, 2458 Webster Ave--Golden Corral, 2375 E. Tremont Ave--Coffee Factory, 718 Barton Ave--The Queensboro, 80-92 Northern Blvd--Esquina Tequila, 40-01 Northern Blvd--Mannan Halal Supermarket, 166-11 Hillside Ave, 1st Floor