Tom Negovan reports on the new Dusk to Darkness public safety campaign.

New York City kicks off annual Dusk to Darkness campaign to keep pedestrians safe

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams' administration kicked off its annual Dusk to Darkness public safety campaign on Thursday.

The goal is to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe during fall and winter evenings when traffic deaths increase.

It is especially important after the clocks fall back for the end of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday.

That means it will get dark much earlier with Sunday's sunset at 4:48 p.m.

The NYPD plans to expand traffic enforcement during the evening and overnight hours.

The Department of Transportation passed out flyers in Chinatown to remind people of the dangers of evening commutes this time of year.

Their goal was to raise awareness about dusk, darkness and needless deaths on the city's streets.

The city's data shows some of the worst areas for pedestrian accidents and how the hot spots can be cooled down by making drivers more alert.

On Saturday, DOT workers will head out in the streets again with more pamphlets.

ALSO READ | Suspect wanted in Brooklyn double murder of father and son killed in confrontation with police

Suspect in Brooklyn double murder killed in confrontation with police Anthony Carlo has more on the face-off between the suspect and the NYPD.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.