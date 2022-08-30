Bird flu kills over 100 vultures at popular hiking trail in New Jersey

A portion of the Sussex Branch Trail in Lafayette, New Jersey was shut down after more than 100 black vultures were found dead due to the bird flu.

LAFAYETTE, New Jersey (WABC) -- More than 100 dead black vultures were found at a popular hiking trail in New Jersey.

State officials say it's the result of Avian Influenza, or the bird flu.

It led to the partial closing of the Sussex Branch Trail from Route 94 to Morris Farms Road in Lafayette until further notice.

Officials say the risk of the bird flu being transmitted to people is extremely low.

The Department of Environmental Protection says the birds' bodies will be left where they are to decompose.

