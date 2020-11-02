Traffic

Dead body of man found inside Lower Manhattan subway tunnel

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man's burned, decomposed body was found by MTA workers in a Lower Manhattan subway tunnel on Monday morning.

The man, who is believed to be homeless, was discovered in the tunnel near the Wall Street Station near Wall and William streets just before 2 a.m.

He was burned, and had likely come into contact with the third rail. His body was decomposed, indicating he had been dead for some time.

The body was found by MTA employees as they were working in the subway tunnel.

Authorities will work to determine the man's identity. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

In an unrelated incident, an Access-a-Ride van crashed into the Chambers Street Subway Station entrance on Monday morning.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlower manhattanmanhattannew york citymtahuman remains foundsubwaydead body
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Access-a-Ride van slams into subway station entrance in NYC
NYC businesses board up ahead of Election Day, 1.1 million early votes cast
Port Authority begins $50 fine for anyone not wearing mask
Pro-Trump caravans snarl traffic, spur protest
AccuWeather Alert: Gusty winds
Tabloid wins lawsuit after calling Johnny Depp a 'wife beater'
Show More
NYC's 'opt-in' period for remote students to switch to in-person learning begins
President Trump suggests he'll fire Dr. Fauci after election
COVID Updates: Cruises get green light from CDC; cases rise around the world
Cops bust massive Halloween night warehouse party
Cuomo: Travelers must now test for COVID before and after visiting NY
More TOP STORIES News