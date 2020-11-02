Dead body of man found inside Lower Manhattan subway tunnel

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man's burned, decomposed body was found by MTA workers in a Lower Manhattan subway tunnel on Monday morning.
The man, who is believed to be homeless, was discovered in the tunnel near the Wall Street Station near Wall and William streets just before 2 a.m.
He was burned, and had likely come into contact with the third rail. His body was decomposed, indicating he had been dead for some time.
The body was found by MTA employees as they were working in the subway tunnel.
Authorities will work to determine the man's identity. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.
In an unrelated incident, an Access-a-Ride van crashed into the Chambers Street Subway Station entrance on Monday morning.
