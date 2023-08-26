Dead whale washes ashore near Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, New York (WABC) -- A dead whale was found near the shore of Rockaway Beach Friday evening.

Around 4:50 p.m., the whale was discovered in the vicinity of Beach 9th Street.

The whale was approximately 25 to 30 feet long.

No further details about the whale were released.

The investigation into the cause of the whale's death is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

