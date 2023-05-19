Dead whale washes ashore at Robert Moses State Park on Long Island

BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A dead humpback whale washed ashore on Long Island Friday morning.

The 18-20 feet long whale was spotted on the shoreline around sunrise near Field 5 at Robert Moses State Park.

Officials cordoned off that part of the beach as they waited for members of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society who then worked to figure out what may have caused the whale's death.

"We haven't seen any outward signs that you might see of a boating injury, such as a gash in it or something like that," New York State Park Regional Director George Gordon said. "It's nothing that we haven't seen in the past. We've had whales wash up. We haven't seen a larger number than usual at New York State beaches."

Authorities say so far this year there have been nine cases of just humpback whales getting stranded off the beaches of Long Island and New Jersey so far this year. We have also seen cases of it happening to dolphins.

Members of the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society were on the scene working to figure out what may have caused the whale's death.

MORE: Why do dead whales keep washing ashore along NY, NJ coasts in 2023?

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.