72-year-old woman killed, teen injured after being struck by motorcyclist in the Bronx

PELHAM PARKWAY, Bronx (WABC) -- Three people were rushed to hospital following a deadly motorcycle crash in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Pelham Parkway and Williamsbridge Road.
Police say a 44-year-old man on a motorcycle struck a 72-year-old woman as she was crossing Pelham Parkway.
The driver then lost control of the motorcycle and struck a 17-year-old girl standing on the sidewalk.
All three victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital.
The 72-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The teen and motorcyclist are expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing.
