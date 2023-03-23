72-year-old woman killed, teen injured after being struck by motorcyclist in the Bronx

PELHAM PARKWAY, Bronx (WABC) -- Three people were rushed to hospital following a deadly motorcycle crash in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Pelham Parkway and Williamsbridge Road.

Police say a 44-year-old man on a motorcycle struck a 72-year-old woman as she was crossing Pelham Parkway.

The driver then lost control of the motorcycle and struck a 17-year-old girl standing on the sidewalk.

All three victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital.

The 72-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The teen and motorcyclist are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

