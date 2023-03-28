The deadly crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of I-78 in Springfield Township near exit 49B.

Dump truck driver killed in crash on highway in Springfield, NJ

SPRINGFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed in a fiery crash involving a dump truck on a highway in New Jersey.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of I-78 in Springfield Township near exit 49B.

News Copter 7 was above the scene where flames and thick black smoke could be seen.

The crash involved a dump truck, a tractor trailer and a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The driver of the dump truck was killed.

Express lanes are closed in both directions and will likely remain closed for some time.

The nearby Rt. 24 also has delays stretching back to Florham Park.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.