Fiery crash involving Lamborghini leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Inwood

Janice Yu is in Inwood with the latest.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- One woman is dead and two other people are injured after a fiery crash involving a Lamborghini in Inwod.

Police say the crash happened on 10th Avenue near 213th Street on Monday night.

Citizen App video shows flames under elevated subway tracks nearby where the green Lamborghini SUV had crashed.

Officials say that car crashed into one of the bars that holds up the train station above, and then crashed into a Hyundai Elantra.

The 23-year-old driver of the Lamborghini managed to escape without being seriously hurt and is now in police custody, authorities said.

The 20-year-old woman who was riding in the passenger seat did not survive. Officials say the driver of the Hyundai is in stable condition.

Debris littered the area after firefighters extinguished the blaze. Video shows the charred remains of the Lamborghini being towed from the scene.

There is no word on the exact cause of the crash, but officials are investigating whether speed was a potential factor.

