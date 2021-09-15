Driver arrested in out-of-control crash that killed woman on sidewalk in Brooklyn

It happened on Tuesday, August 24 at 9:23 p.m. near Thomas Boyland Street and Pacific Street.
Police say 30-year-old Layla Adredini lost control of her 2003 white Ford Explorer and mounted the sidewalk.
She allegedly struck a 50-year-old man and 70-year-old Brenda Whidbee.
Good Samaritans say that she drove off on Pacific Street after the crash but they were able to hold her there until police arrived.
The 50-year-old man who was hit was not there when police arrived.
Whidbee was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Adredini is now facing charges of murder and attempted murder.
