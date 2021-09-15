Driver arrested in out-of-control crash that killed woman on sidewalk in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11017919" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> MYSTERY SOLVED: A lost painting that is believed to date back to the 17th century was found in a New York church and now will be on display for all to see.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn arrested a woman in the fatal crash of a woman who was walking on the sidewalk.It happened on Tuesday, August 24 at 9:23 p.m. near Thomas Boyland Street and Pacific Street.Police say 30-year-old Layla Adredini lost control of her 2003 white Ford Explorer and mounted the sidewalk.She allegedly struck a 50-year-old man and 70-year-old Brenda Whidbee.Good Samaritans say that she drove off on Pacific Street after the crash but they were able to hold her there until police arrived.The 50-year-old man who was hit was not there when police arrived.Whidbee was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where she was pronounced dead.Adredini is now facing charges of murder and attempted murder.----------