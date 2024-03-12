BMW driver sought after passenger killed in crash on Staten Island Expressway service road

GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a driver after a man was killed in a severe crash in Staten Island.

Officials say the crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. Monday on a service road of the Staten Island Expressway.

A black BMW sedan was heading west off the expressway when it crashed through a fence and into a utility pole.

The NYPD says a man was ejected from the passenger seat during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver grabbed the license plates off the mangled vehicle and ran away, authorities said.

John Del Giorno was over the scene in NewsCopter 7 Tuesday morning to check out traffic conditions.

The service road where the crash happened and a nearby exit were closed Tuesday morning. Delays backed up to the Goethals Bridge from New Jersey as commuters in eastbound lanes slowed to observe the scene.

A neighbor says they even heard the crash from where they live, and they went outside Monday night to see what happened.

Police are still working to identify and locate the driver of the BMW.

