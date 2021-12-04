1 person killed in Paterson, New Jersey house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

1 person killed in New Jersey house fire

PATERSON, N.J. (WABC) -- One person was killed in a house fire in New Jersey Friday.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the two-story building on Lafayette Street in Paterson shortly after 11 p.m.

Officials confirmed that at least one person died, their body was found on the second floor of the home.

Fire spread to two adjacent homes, but residents who live nearby credit quick-acting firefighters for preventing further damage.

"They were very quick because the fire was very out of control and then they come in through the front, through the back, hoses everywhere, fire departments not even from Paterson, a bunch of places, and they got it pretty good in not even 30 minutes," neighbor Ruben Estrella said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Police search for gunman after 2 men shot on subway train
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for a gunman after two men were shot on board a subway train in Manhattan early Saturday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonnew jerseypassaic countyfatal firefiredeadly firehouse firefire death
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News