19-year-old cashier shot and killed during armed robbery inside East Harlem Burger King

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 19-year-old female cashier was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Burger King in East Harlem early Sunday.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. inside the Burger King at E. 116th Street and Lexington Ave.

Police say a man entered the restaurant and demanded money before shooting the woman in her torso.

She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The shooter ran away with an unknown amount of cash.

Police say he also punched a female manager in the face and pistol whipped a male customer.

Police are now investigating.

