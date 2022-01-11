Memorial held for 19-year-old cashier shot, killed during robbery at East Harlem Burger King

By Eyewitness News
Memorial held for NYC Burger King cashier shot, killed during robbery

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A memorial grew outside a Burger King in East Harlem Monday night, where a young cashier was shot to death in a robbery on Sunday.

The victim, 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves, had reportedly asked to be taken off the overnight shift before the shooting, saying she felt unsafe.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. inside the Burger King at E. 116th Street and Lexington Ave.
Police released a security camera video showing the suspect in an armed robbery that turned deadly at a Burger King in East Harlem early Sunday.



Police say the suspect entered the restaurant, took out a gun, and demanded money before shooting Bayron-Nieves in her torso.

She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect reportedly got away with $100.

Police released a security camera video showing the suspect.
Police have released video of the suspect they are looking for involved in a deadly shooting inside an East Harlem Burger King.



He's still on the loose.

