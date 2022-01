Memorial held for 19-year-old cashier shot, killed during robbery at East Harlem Burger King

EMBED >More News Videos Police released a security camera video showing the suspect in an armed robbery that turned deadly at a Burger King in East Harlem early Sunday.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A memorial grew outside a Burger King in East Harlem Monday night, where a young cashier was shot to death in a robbery on Sunday The victim, 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves, had reportedly asked to be taken off the overnight shift before the shooting, saying she felt unsafe.The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. inside the Burger King at E. 116th Street and Lexington Ave.Police say the suspect entered the restaurant, took out a gun, and demanded money before shooting Bayron-Nieves in her torso.She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.The suspect reportedly got away with $100.Police released a security camera video showing the suspect.He's still on the loose.----------