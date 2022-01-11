Memorial held for 19-year-old cashier shot, killed during robbery at East Harlem Burger King

The victim, 19-year-old Kristal Bayron-Nieves, had reportedly asked to be taken off the overnight shift before the shooting, saying she felt unsafe.
The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. inside the Burger King at E. 116th Street and Lexington Ave.
Police say the suspect entered the restaurant, took out a gun, and demanded money before shooting Bayron-Nieves in her torso.
She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The suspect reportedly got away with $100.
Police released a security camera video showing the suspect.
He's still on the loose.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip