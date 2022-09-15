Long Island officials vow justice after 19-year-old gunned down at McDonald's

A 19-year-old was shot and killed at a McDonald's on Long Island Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. Stacey Sager has the story.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials on Long Island are vowing to bring to justice the gunman who shot and killed a 19-year-old at a fast food restaurant Wednesday.

The victim was gunned down at a McDonald's on Peninsula Avenue in Hempstead just before 4 p.m.

Authorities say the teen was in the parking lot when someone shot him multiple times.

Police believe the victim was targeted and the incident likely gang related.

"The perpetrator who did this heinous act will be caught and brought to justice," Hempstead Village Mayor Waylyn Hobbs, Jr., said. "I also hope and pray that our DA's office and our judges would stop giving people slaps on the hands or the wrists when they carry guns and commit these crimes."

The victim's name has not been released.

Police patrols have been increased at schools in Hempstead to ensure the safety of the children.

The incident happened around the time students would have been getting out of school, and some concerned parents whose children go to the nearby Hempstead High School say it's a tradition for students to go to the McDonald's after class.

"Our kids walk home from school," parent Unique Redd said. "This is a place that they come get food after school and go home. It should be a safe place. There's too many guns on the street."

Hempstead School Board President Randy Stith will be joined by Hempstead school officials, families, and members of the Hempstead community Thursday to call for an end to the violence.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.