Suspect killed, several injured in police shooting in Brooklyn: Law enforcement sources

The incident was reported Tuesday night after 9 p.m. at the Kingsborough Houses at Rochester Avenue and Dean Street.
Police say preliminary information is that a suspect shot at least one, possibly two people. That person was shot by responding police.
Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News that the suspect has died.
A couple police officers ended up having minor injuries from to the response.
Police said an illegal gun was recovered at the scene.
Currently in Brooklyn at the scene of a police-involved shooting. When officers arrived at Rochester Avenue & Bergen Street, they observed a male shot. They then engaged an armed man and discharged their weapons, striking the man. An illegal gun was recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/ecUhYujLBE— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 3, 2020
Few other details were released.
