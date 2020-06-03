Suspect killed, several injured in police shooting in Brooklyn: Law enforcement sources

Currently in Brooklyn at the scene of a police-involved shooting. When officers arrived at Rochester Avenue & Bergen Street, they observed a male shot. They then engaged an armed man and discharged their weapons, striking the man. An illegal gun was recovered at the scene. pic.twitter.com/ecUhYujLBE — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) June 3, 2020

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Sources say a suspect has died and several others -- including two NYPD officers -- were injured during a police shooting in Brooklyn.The incident was reported Tuesday night after 9 p.m. at the Kingsborough Houses at Rochester Avenue and Dean Street.Police say preliminary information is that a suspect shot at least one, possibly two people. That person was shot by responding police.Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News that the suspect has died.A couple police officers ended up having minor injuries from to the response.Police said an illegal gun was recovered at the scene.Few other details were released.----------