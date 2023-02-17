  • Watch Now
Man killed in stabbing at high school basketball game in Trenton

Friday, February 17, 2023 11:54AM
Officials say the incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. during a game between Trenton and Notre Dame high schools

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed in a stabbing at a New Jersey basketball game Thursday night.

Officials say the incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. during a game between Trenton and Notre Dame high schools.

Khalil Glanton, 22, was stabbed multiple times inside the arena.

Officials say he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

