Man killed in stabbing at high school basketball game in Trenton

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed in a stabbing at a New Jersey basketball game Thursday night.
Officials say the incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. during a game between Trenton and Notre Dame high schools.
Khalil Glanton, 22, was stabbed multiple times inside the arena.
Officials say he was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
No arrests have been made.
