Exclusive: Man with knife tries to steal electric bike from deaf couple in the Bronx

By
Exclusive: Man with knife tries to rob deaf couple of electric bike

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A deaf couple that found themselves at the center of an attempted robbery are speaking out after fighting back.

Video shows a man with a long knife pounce on the couple on Dec. 5 after they rode their electric bike to a store on East Tremont Avenue to get food.

He could be seen trying to take their electric bike, but the couple resisted and struggled for possession of the bike.

In the end, the suspect made off with the victim's new iPhone that fell to the pavement during the struggle.

"He tried to attack me, he had that knife," victim Miguel Colon said through a translator on Monday.

Colon and his wife are deaf. They depend on the translation services on their phone to help communicate.


"They pulled out the knife, I jumped back and let go of everything," Colon said. "I was like that's threatening my life. That's not worth it."

Both husband and wife work in the food industry. Their world is quiet but their bravery was loud and clear.

"It was an awful experience," Colon said.

Colon said he doesn't have the money for a new phone and he hopes police can find what was stolen from him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

