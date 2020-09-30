Debate news: The Countdown explores who won the debate and where presidential race goes from here

The first debate in Cleveland saw Trump repeatedly interrupting Biden -- and Biden at times doing the same. And there was no shortage of insults over the 90-minute raucous debate.
Now the nonpartisan commission in charge of planning the pre-election events has announced that changes will be made.
The debate deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos, with President Trump in particular repeatedly interrupting Biden and talking over the moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News.
There were heated exchanges over the president's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results, deeply personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation's health care.
With the first presidential debate checked off and the November election quickly approaching, the 2020 vice-presidential candidates will be the next to face off on the debate stage.
Vice President Mike Pence and Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris are scheduled to go head-to-head on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The president and former VP will meet again for a town hall-style debate Oct. 15 and final debate Oct. 22.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
