Part of building facade comes loose in New York City day after deadly incident

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An inspection is underway after a section of a building's facade came loose in Manhattan on Friday -- marking the third incident in New York City in two days.
Officials with the Department of Buildings responded to the scene near East 61st Street and Park Avenue after 9:30 a.m.
Inspectors said a section of a metal cornice became dislodged at the roof level and was hanging off the building.
No injuries were reported, but the sidewalk below was blocked off to pedestrians.
Firefighters secured the piece of the roof with rope.
The incident comes the day after two separate incidents in New York City -- including one that was deadly.
A 67-year-old woman was killed when a piece of plywood flew off a building in Flushing, Queens, on Thursday morning.
The victim was identified as Xiang Ji, of Westbury.
Falling debris was also reported on 57th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, prompting police to close the roadway in both directions.
No injuries were reported but the DOB ordered all work on the building to stop until the contractor could prove the site was safe.
