WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Deer crashes into windshield of moving car after falling from overpass in Clifton

WABC logo
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 7:22PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver suffered minor injuries when a deer fell from an overpass above and crashed through his windshield in New Jersey.

It happened Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Route 21 just before 8 a.m.

Police said the deer jumped or fell off of the Route 3 overpass before landing in the driver's lap.

The impact caused the driver to strike a concrete barrier and crash into another vehicle traveling southbound.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The deer did not survive.

ALSO READ | East Harlem Target 1 of 9 stores to close across US, citing safety concerns

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW