Walmart employee tackles, pins deer in Wisconsin store

BARABOO, Wisconsin -- A Walmart employee leaped into action when a deer was spotted inside the store.

The deer had made its way into a Walmart in Baraboo, Wisconsin on June 23.

The employee tackled the animal and pinned it to the floor so the deer wouldn't run through the aisles.

Other workers opened the back doors of the store to give the deer an exit.

The deer was released and left the store through the back.

No injuries to the deer or employee were reported.

Management at the Baraboo Walmart declined to comment on the incident, according to Storyful.
