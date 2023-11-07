Video captures deer leaping into truck bed in New Jersey just as new buyer shows up

Jay Vaughan said he still sold the truck but for $1,000 less because the deer dented the side.

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WABC) -- This is not something you see every day.

Jay Vaughan's surveillance camera captured the moment a buck went soaring into the air and landed on his 2007 Chevy Silverado outside of his Mays Landing, New Jersey home over the weekend.

Vaughan was trying to sell the truck and the impressive leap happened at the same moment the potential buyer showed up.

He told sister station Action News he still sold the truck but for $1,000 less because the deer dented the side.

