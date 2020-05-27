Deer population down 24% in Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The results of a new study find the deer population on Staten Island is falling.The study done by the city parks department found a 24% drop in the deer population between January 2017 and January 2020.There are now just a little more than 1,500 deer in the borough."We are committed to continuing to drive down the deer population on Staten Island," said NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. "The City's Deer Impact Management Plan is working and ensures a safe, healthy environment for all Staten Islanders."The study also found an 84% decrease in births since the program began, which is connected to the number of deer sterilized in a bid to drive down the population.----------