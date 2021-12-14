Police, firefighters rescue deer stuck in fence in Rockland County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11290610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has more on the sneaky opossum caught on camera stealing earrings.

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- It took a team effort between officers and firefighters to rescue a deer in distress in Rockland County.Ramapo Police responded to a report of a deer stuck in a fence on North Pascack Road.The arriving officers were unable to free the deer, so that's when they called for assistance.Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1 jumped into action and used the jaws of life.They were able to separate the fence and free the panicked deer.----------