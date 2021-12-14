Pets & Animals

Police, firefighters rescue deer stuck in fence in Rockland County

By Eyewitness News
RAMAPO, New York (WABC) -- It took a team effort between officers and firefighters to rescue a deer in distress in Rockland County.

Ramapo Police responded to a report of a deer stuck in a fence on North Pascack Road.

The arriving officers were unable to free the deer, so that's when they called for assistance.

Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1 jumped into action and used the jaws of life.

They were able to separate the fence and free the panicked deer.


