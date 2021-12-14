Police, firefighters rescue deer stuck in fence in Rockland County

Ramapo Police responded to a report of a deer stuck in a fence on North Pascack Road.
The arriving officers were unable to free the deer, so that's when they called for assistance.
Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1 jumped into action and used the jaws of life.
They were able to separate the fence and free the panicked deer.
