Unlikely porch pirate caught on video stealing holiday package in Connecticut

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A woman in Connecticut was shocked to discover she was the victim of a porch pirate -- but the question wasn't who took her package, but what.A fear of porch pirates is part of the reason Betsy Lockhart installed a doorbell camera at her home in Fairfield."We kind of placed the camera so we'd know when we got packages specifically for the holidays," Lockhart said.So she knew a package was delivered Monday -- a gift to herself."This was my first pair of hoop earrings I ever owned," she said. "I got some white gold chunky hoops from the Russ Simons store on Amazon as a Black Friday deal and I was looking forward to them."But that package wasn't on the porch when she got home.When she checked the camera, video revealed it had been stolen - by an opossum."He just grabbed it, went off to the side over here, and you heard him chomping and then he ran off somewhere with it," she said.Her husband looked around that night with a flashlight."We reached out to the neighbors to see if anyone's seen him," Lockhart said.She had some fun in the process, but she's seen him before on her doorbell camera on Sunday -- and again Tuesday night.But Monday was his only successful caper."He traveled with the package and the package was about as big as him," she said.While she's relieved it wasn't an actual porch pirate, she doubts Amazon will credit her account."They were $90 earrings...so the fun of it I know that my friends have just had a blast of it," she said. "The entertainment value is probably worth the $90. I wouldn't mind a replacement pair of earrings though."In the meantime, she'll keep an eye out for something glinting in the grass.----------