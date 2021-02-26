Firefighters help free deer stuck in New Jersey fence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10368763" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family of four bonded dogs is looking for a new forever home after both their owner and her dad died of COVID-19.

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters worked together to help free a deer stuck in a fence in New Jersey.It happened Thursday morning in Mantua Township in Gloucester County.Firefighters were able to bend the iron fence posts enough to free the deer's hind legs.Once there was enough space, the deer sprinted off.The deer did not appear to be injured when examined by the firefighters.The Mantua Township Fire Department, Rescue 2218, learned of the stuck deer when they were called by the police department to perform the rescue.You can see their full Facebook post and video of the incident below:----------