Family asks for cards from around the world for 4-year-old battling brain cancer's last birthday

Delaney Krings is battling terminal brain cancer, and next week she will mark a birthday that her mother says will be extra special.

Delaney Krings is battling terminal brain cancer, and next week she will mark a birthday that her mother says will be extra special.

"She brought light and love to people. That's why she's our angel. And apparently she's being called elsewhere to finish her angel work," said Heather Krings, Delaney's mother.

The young girl was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer at the end of October, WISN reported.

"You can't really convey to a little kid that they won't be around much longer. So she knows she's in the hospital because of the 'owies' in her head," Heather said.

Her mom said doctors gave Delaney weeks to live.

"A kid who has been dealt a card no kid should have," Heather said.

But an infection made that time even shorter.

"Your heart stops for a minute. The world stops. You can't breathe, you just try to process it. She's four, you know," Heather said.

A family friend is now calling on the public to send birthday cards to Delaney, who is turning five on December 16.

"On the maps that we have up, we have stickers to put for all of the locations for where the cards have come from, so Laney can see that she's got love from all over the world from people she doesn't even know," Heather said. "And it has taken off. I believe there were 400 cards in the mail today."

The goal is to collect cards for Delaney from around the world.

"Oh, that's a new one, we haven't had a Utah yet," Heather said as she sifted through the day's cards.

They hope to keep the little girl smiling and laughing for as long as possible.

"As long as she still knows what's going on, she can hear, she can see, she knows us, she remembers us. That clock, you have to ignore it because what's our purpose here? To make whatever time she has left as best as we can," Heather said.

Delaney is hospitalized, but her mom and dad take turns staying with her so she is never alone.

If you would like to send a card, mail it to:

Delaney Krings

C/O Shorewest Realtors

1296 Summit Ave.

Oconomowoc, WI 53066