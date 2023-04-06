New distribution centers hope to cut down truck delivery traffic on residential streets

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A pilot program with new distribution centers to help cut delivery truck traffic on residential streets will open later this year.

The microhubs will provide temporary parking for large delivery trucks and allow packages to be transferred to smaller, cleaner vehicles -- like cargo bicycles, electric vans, or even hand trucks -- for delivery to residential customers.

The city will start phase one of testing the local delivery hubs this summer.

Reducing delivery trucks on city streets makes pedestrians and delivery workers safer and reduces emissions, the city DOT believes.

Research shows that 80% of New Yorkers receive at least one package per week and 18% receive packages on four or more days per week.

Today, close to 90% of the city's goods are moved in and around the city by truck.

Residential delivery traffic has spiked in the city since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"New Yorkers are receiving more deliveries than ever before, and we are pursuing creative ways to make these deliveries cleaner, safer, and more efficient by reducing the number of delivery trucks on our roads," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "These hubs will help better organize last-mile deliveries and support small and large businesses' economic recovery as we emerge from the pandemic."

NYC DOT will launch up to 20 local delivery hub sites to test both curbside and off-street hubs.

