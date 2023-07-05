Exclusive: Courier says she was attacked dropping off package in Chelsea

Delivery worker Avis Johnson said she was attacked while trying to deliver a package last month at a building in Chelsea. Sonia Rincon has the exclusive story.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A delivery worker said she was attacked while trying to deliver a package last month in Chelsea.

She said she tried the buzzer and when that didn't work, she followed someone inside -- that's when things turned violent.

Avis Johnson exclusively shared her side of the story with Eyewitness News on Wednesday.

Johnson recorded video of what she says is a woman who had a child physically kicking her out of the building on June 19. The kick was with such force she said it left her with a sprained wrist.

Johnson was trying to leave a delivery behind the vestibule door for to the woman's neighbor who wasn't answering, but the woman would not let her, telling her to get out and threatening to call 911.

"Because I was in a work mode, I was just like, let me just record because if anything, if she tries to say that I said or did something, let me just show that I'm just working," Johnson said.

The video shows the other woman telling Johnson to get out and telling her she has no right to be there.

Johnson was working as a courier for a company that delivers items like meal kits and pet supplies and posts work on the platform WorkWhile.

She had a wagon full of packages, and the neighbor eventually did show up to claim his. Johnson said the woman never apologized.

"She followed me in here and she won't get out," the woman says on the video. "Nobody buzzed her in and I'm just trying to protect the place."

Eyewitness News is not showing the face of the woman in the video because we have reached out for her side and she has not been charged, but the NYPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Johnson says her sprained wrist is keeping her from working, and she'd like the woman held accountable for assault.

"Because if the shoe were reversed, I would probably not be standing here talking to you," Johnson said. "I would probably be at a precinct already arrested. Probably needing an attorney."

WorkWhile released the following statement:

"At WorkWhile, the safety and well-being of everyone using our platform is of the utmost importance to us. When we received a message about this incident from Avis Johnson, we immediately called her to offer support and information. Through the platform, she has coverage for injury or disability. We continue to offer our full support and resources."

