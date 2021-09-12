coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update NYC: Public schools set to reopen Monday for in-person learning

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As public school students return to the classrooms Monday, New York City must provide accommodations to staff with medical conditions or religious beliefs that preclude them from getting a COVID vaccine.

That decision was handed down Friday by an arbitrator and is a setback for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

As of now, there's no vaccine mandate for students.

The city says the school district is stocked with personal protective equipment supplies to make sure everyone's protected.

There will also be biweekly covid testing in every school.

Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter spoke to us about getting classrooms up and running again.

"The best learning that happens, happens in-person between students and teachers," Porter said. "We have over 500,000 devices that are WiFi and LTE-enabled in our students' hands, but again we're going to follow the science, we're going to follow the advice of our medical partners. What I'd never do is I would never put any child in a place I wouldn't put my own. So, we're family."

Under the Vax to School program, students ages 12 and up can get their first dose of the vaccine during the first week of school and get their second dose in October.

News photographer David Handschuh is desperately searching for a firefighter who helped save his life during the September 11 attacks. "Nineteen years, 11 months 364 days later. I don't know who that firefighter is. I'd love to hug him. I'd love to say thank you. I hope he's safe. I hope he's alive," photographer David Handschuh said.



