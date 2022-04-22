coronavirus new york city

Dozens of NYC DOE employees on unpaid leave for alleged fake COVID vaccine cards

COVID-19 update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Dozens of New York City Department of Education employees are being placed on unpaid leave as of Monday for allegedly submitting fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.

The DOE said fewer than 100 employees submitted the fake vaccination cards, while a union official estimated it to be around 70.

The United Federation of Teachers is preparing to challenge the move, saying some teachers claim they were wrongly accused and that placing them on unpaid leave violated "the basic notion of due process."

"It is wholly improper for the DOE to unilaterally remove UFT members from the payroll based on mere conjecture that vaccination documentation is fraudulent," a union official wrote in a letter to the city.

The union said it considering a lawsuit to halt the punishments.

"We are reviewing appropriate legal action to potentially challenge the DOE's unilateral action in removing these employees from payroll," a spokesperson said.

Law enforcement agencies are investigation.

"Fraudulent vaccination cards are not only illegal, they also undermine the best line of protection our schools have against COVID-19 -- universal adult vaccination," a DOE spokespersons aid. "We immediately moved to put these employees - fewer than 100 - on leave without pay."

