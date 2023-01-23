NJ Attorney General's Office investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township

The Attorney General's Office said an officer fired his service weapon.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- The New Jersey Attorney General is investigating a deadly police-involved shooting in the southern part of the state.

The incident in Deptford Township, Gloucester County drew a massive police presence on Fox Run Road.

Police received a 911 call just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday and immediately blocked off roads surrounding the scene.

The Attorney General's Office said an officer fired his service weapon at that location, wounding a man.

Emergency medical personnel responded to render aid to the injured unidentified male, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:55 p.m.

Authorities have not yet released any details about the 911 call that led to the confrontation.

