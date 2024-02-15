3 tanker train cars derail in Linden, New Jersey

No one was injured when three tanker train cars derailed in New Jersey on Thursday morning.

No one was injured when three tanker train cars derailed in New Jersey on Thursday morning.

No one was injured when three tanker train cars derailed in New Jersey on Thursday morning.

No one was injured when three tanker train cars derailed in New Jersey on Thursday morning.

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three tanker train cars derailed in New Jersey Thursday morning.

The derailment happened at the Tremley Point Terminal in Linden.

The tanker cars left the tracks along Tremley Point Road at around 7:30 a.m.

Fortunately, no one was injured at the tankers are not leaking.

The area is not accessible to the public.

Police said that the task of picking the derailed train cars back up should not result in any road closures.

ALSO READ | 74-year-old woman dies after being hit by falling bricks from brownstone in Brooklyn

Jim Dolan has the story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.