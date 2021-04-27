NYPD detective attacked by man with stick while working at crime scene in Queens

By Eyewitness News
NYPD detective attacked by man with stick while working at crime scene

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- New video shows a detective being attacked in Queens.

Police say 25-year-old Akeele Morgan walked up to the NYPD detective and struck him in the head with a plastic stick.

Morgan was arrested a short distance away. He faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

It happened on Prince Street in Flushing at 11:50 a.m. while the detective was processing a burglary crime scene.

The detective was taken to NY Hospital Queens where he was treated for minor injuries.

New York City's Detective Endowment Association released a statement calling for the violence to be fully prosecuted as they look to file civil charges.

