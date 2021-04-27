NYPD detective attacked by man with stick while working at crime scene in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10550591" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne reports on the Suffolk County officer Christopher Racioppo's release from the hospital.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- New video shows a detective being attacked in Queens.Police say 25-year-old Akeele Morgan walked up to the NYPD detective and struck him in the head with a plastic stick.Morgan was arrested a short distance away. He faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.It happened on Prince Street in Flushing at 11:50 a.m. while the detective was processing a burglary crime scene.The detective was taken to NY Hospital Queens where he was treated for minor injuries.New York City's Detective Endowment Association released a statement calling for the violence to be fully prosecuted as they look to file civil charges.----------