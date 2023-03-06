Diane Warren celebrates women with 14th Oscar-nominated song

The lyrics of "Applause" encourage women to take a moment to give themselves a round of applause for all that they have achieved in their lives, amidst any adversity they face.

LOS ANGELES -- Diane Warren deserves a round of applause for her many achievements in the music industry. The prolific 14-time Oscar nominated songwriter is known for her anthemic songs that tug at the heartstrings.

This time, Warren's Oscar-nominated song "Applause," written for the film "Tell It Like a Woman," celebrates the resilience of women.

"What's different about this movie is it's not one movie, it's seven movies, seven short films by women, actresses, and directors from all over the world. People like Jennifer Hudson, Eva Longoria," Warren said.

The lyrics in "Applause" encourage women to take a moment to give themselves a round of applause for all that they have achieved in their lives, amidst any adversity they face.

"I wanted to write a really empowering song," Warren said. "And the song also works outside of the movie as well, especially with everything that we've gone through, especially women, or everybody, but women because, you know, we don't give ourselves enough applause. We don't give ourselves enough love and respect. Living isn't easy, every day is difficult for so many different reasons. And you know, every now and then you just got to look in the mirror and go, 'you know what I'm gonna, I'm gonna give myself some love.I'm gonna give myself some applause.'"

The song is performed by Sofia Carson, who is a strong advocate for girls and women worldwide. When asked why she chose Carson for the song, Warren said, "When I cast an artist to do a song for a movie, I want that artist to authentic to the film. And Sophia was so authentic, first of all, she could have been she's also a great actress, so she could have been in any of those stories. But she just she emanates, you know, strength and and class."

Warren believes her song has resonated with audiences and with the Oscars taking place during Women's History Month she hopes that women can continue to give themselves some self-love and always give themselves the applause they deserve for all that they have achieved.