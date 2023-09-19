Non-profit Moms Helping Moms gives away thousands of diapers to families in need in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- One of the expenses that really affects parents is the cost of diapers.

One in two families struggle to provide enough diapers for their baby.

Even more parents, three out of five, miss work or school because they cannot afford diapers. Those statistics were provided by the National Diaper Network.

The cost, as you might expect, is going up year by year.

The non-profit Moms Helping Moms is doing their part to relieve some of the pressure with a diaper giveaway in Newark and Jersey City this week.

The organization is giving out thousands of diapers to pre-registered families in need.

Moms Helping Moms has been supplying diapers and baby essentials to families in New Jersey since 2011.

Last year, the organization distributed 834,538 diapers, representing a 52% increase over 2021.

"We're proud of the work we've done," said Bridget Cutler, co-founder of Moms Helping Moms. "But there is much more to do. It's important to raise awareness of this issue so that more people will commit to a solution. No child in New Jersey should ever become sick because their adults could not afford to change them."

To learn more or to donate, visit: momshelpingmoms.org.

