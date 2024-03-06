Nikki Haley expected to suspend 2024 presidential campaign, ABC News confirms

She is expected to make the announcement in her home state of South Carolina at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Nikki Haley is expected to suspend her 2024 presidential campaign just hours after the polls close for Super Tuesday, ABC News confirms.

Nikki Haley is suspending her 2024 presidential campaign, according to ABC News.

The news comes just hours after the polls close for Super Tuesday, where the former U.N. ambassador scored a surprise victory, upsetting Donald Trump to win Vermont.

Sources tell ABC News sources that Haley will not endorse anyone.

Haley made history as the first woman to win a Republican primary -- in both Washington D.C. and Vermont.

This is a developing story and will be updated.