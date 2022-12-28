  • Watch Now
About 700 gallons of diesel spills at construction site on the Upper West Side

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 2:56AM
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hazmat crews responded to massive oil spill at a construction site in Manhattan Tuesday night.

FDNY officials say they received a call around 7 p.m. after approximately 700 gallons of diesel spilled at the construction site located at 36 West 66th Street on the Upper West Side.

Hazmat crews are on the scene.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The leak has since been capped and the issue is being handled by the hazmat crew.

