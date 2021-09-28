Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan pleads guilty to drunk driving charges

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11055610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the man tried to get into the eatery through a rooftop exhaust fan.

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunk driving and will serve 18 days behind bars, according to the Nassau County District Attorney's office.The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident in an incident in which she crashed into another car near Merrick Mall back in January of 2020.According to law enforcement sources, Lohan tried to flee the scene of the accident and was chased down by the victim of the crash before she was taken into custody outside her home.According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver's seat of her Mercedes with the engine on and observed her with the odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes, and slurred speech.The officer said when Lohan got out of the car, she fell to the ground and then accused the officer of pushing her and claimed she had only had one glass of wine.She had previously pleaded not guilty.Dina Lohan is expected to serve 18 days in jail and five years' probation when she is sentenced December 3.She also must participate in a victim impact panel and take part in a recidivist alcohol probation program.Dina Lohan was previously convicted of aggravated drunken driving in 2014 following an earlier arrest in Nassau County and ordered to perform community service and participate in an anti-drunken driving program.