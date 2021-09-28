Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan pleads guilty to drunk driving charges

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Lindsay Lohan's mother indicted on felony drunk driving charges on Long Island

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunk driving and will serve 18 days behind bars, according to the Nassau County District Attorney's office.

The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident in an incident in which she crashed into another car near Merrick Mall back in January of 2020.

According to law enforcement sources, Lohan tried to flee the scene of the accident and was chased down by the victim of the crash before she was taken into custody outside her home.

RELATED | Dina Lohan loses license for 1 year in Long Island DWI case

According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver's seat of her Mercedes with the engine on and observed her with the odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes, and slurred speech.

The officer said when Lohan got out of the car, she fell to the ground and then accused the officer of pushing her and claimed she had only had one glass of wine.

She had previously pleaded not guilty.

ALSO READ | Man found dead in restaurant vent after apparent burglary attempt
EMBED More News Videos

Police say the man tried to get into the eatery through a rooftop exhaust fan.


Dina Lohan is expected to serve 18 days in jail and five years' probation when she is sentenced December 3.

She also must participate in a victim impact panel and take part in a recidivist alcohol probation program.

Dina Lohan was previously convicted of aggravated drunken driving in 2014 following an earlier arrest in Nassau County and ordered to perform community service and participate in an anti-drunken driving program.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merricknassau countymineolaarrestlindsay lohandwi
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gabby Petito's family holds news conference
New vax deadline set for NYC school staff amid protests
Women pushing strollers groped on NYC street by man recording himself
Man robbed at gunpoint for necklace, pendant worth $50K, in Brooklyn
Man found dead in restaurant vent after burglary attempt: Police
Shots fired during police chase in New Jersey
Facing termination, more NY health care workers get vaccine
Show More
AccuWeather: Passing showers
Man wanted in string of violent robberies of elderly men in the Bronx
COVID Update: NJ surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases
Redesign plan aims to turn Hudson Square into place for people
$20M construction projects aim to protect Nassau County from flooding
More TOP STORIES News