Lindsay Lohan's mother Dina Lohan pleads guilty to drunk driving charges

The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident in an incident in which she crashed into another car near Merrick Mall back in January of 2020.
According to law enforcement sources, Lohan tried to flee the scene of the accident and was chased down by the victim of the crash before she was taken into custody outside her home.
RELATED | Dina Lohan loses license for 1 year in Long Island DWI case
According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver's seat of her Mercedes with the engine on and observed her with the odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes, and slurred speech.
The officer said when Lohan got out of the car, she fell to the ground and then accused the officer of pushing her and claimed she had only had one glass of wine.
She had previously pleaded not guilty.
ALSO READ | Man found dead in restaurant vent after apparent burglary attempt
Dina Lohan is expected to serve 18 days in jail and five years' probation when she is sentenced December 3.
She also must participate in a victim impact panel and take part in a recidivist alcohol probation program.
Dina Lohan was previously convicted of aggravated drunken driving in 2014 following an earlier arrest in Nassau County and ordered to perform community service and participate in an anti-drunken driving program.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube