Personal trainer accused of shooting parents on Christmas in their Long Island mansion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11399123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several dogs that were brought to New York from the Middle East have a bright new outlook on life, thanks to a group called Paws of War. Joe Torres reports with the latest.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11399096" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne sat down with incoming Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman to talk about his plans for his tenure.

HEWLETT HARBOR, Long Island (WABC) -- A personal trainer accused of shooting both his parents in their Long Island mansion on Christmas Day is headed back to Nassau County after waiving extradition.Dino Tomassetti, 29, was arrested in New Jersey the same day as the shooting, after the Brooklyn resident was tracked to Mahwah.Police say a Christmas morning dispute ended with Tomassetti shooting 64-year-old Vincenza Tomassetti in the head and 65-year-old Rocco Tomassetti in the back inside their multi-million dollar home in Hewlett Harbor.Both survived.Nassau County officers found the victims while responding to a call about a disturbance.Rocco Tomassetti reportedly heads a construction company.----------