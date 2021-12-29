Personal trainer accused of shooting parents on Christmas in their Long Island mansion

Dino Tomassetti, 29, was arrested in New Jersey the same day as the shooting, after the Brooklyn resident was tracked to Mahwah.
Police say a Christmas morning dispute ended with Tomassetti shooting 64-year-old Vincenza Tomassetti in the head and 65-year-old Rocco Tomassetti in the back inside their multi-million dollar home in Hewlett Harbor.
Both survived.
Nassau County officers found the victims while responding to a call about a disturbance.
Rocco Tomassetti reportedly heads a construction company.
