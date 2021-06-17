Thief damages 10 cars, dining structure with diplomat's car in New York City

Officials say the incident happened Wednesday 10 a.m. in front of 21 Beekman Place on the East Side.
They say an unidentified male suspect entered an unoccupied vehicle with the key in the ignition.
According to police, the suspect then drives off with the vehicle, owned by a diplomat, and slams into 10 vehicles, one of which was occupied and double parked.
They say the double-parked car that was hit then slammed into the dinning structure in front of 400 East 51 St.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries. Charges are pending.
Luckily, no one else was hurt in the incident.
