Thief damages 10 cars, dining structure with diplomat's car in New York City

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Thief damages 10 cars, dining structure with diplomat's car

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after someone stole a diplomat's car in New York City and crashed into 10 vehicles and an outdoor dining structure.

Officials say the incident happened Wednesday 10 a.m. in front of 21 Beekman Place on the East Side.

They say an unidentified male suspect entered an unoccupied vehicle with the key in the ignition.

ALSO READ | FDNY: 16 people injured after MTA bus crashes into building in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim reports on the bus losing control and crashing into a building in Brooklyn.



According to police, the suspect then drives off with the vehicle, owned by a diplomat, and slams into 10 vehicles, one of which was occupied and double parked.

They say the double-parked car that was hit then slammed into the dinning structure in front of 400 East 51 St.

MORE NEWS: Actress Lisa Banes in critical condition after hit by scooter at Manhattan intersection
EMBED More News Videos

Police say a pedestrian was hit by a scooter around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amsterdam Avenue and West 64th St. on the Upper West Side.



The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries. Charges are pending.

Luckily, no one else was hurt in the incident.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east sidemanhattannew york citycarsrobberystolen car
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Despite state milestone, some NYC neighborhoods still mostly unvaccinated
Graduation ceremony held for NYPD's newest K-9 officers
Cops meeting with community about Washington Square Park parties
George Floyd statue unveiled in Newark
Former Pa. Governor Tom Ridge hospitalized after suffering stroke: Aide
Girl awakened by man in bedroom committing sex crime
Show More
The Countdown: NYC mayoral race breakdown, Biden & Putin meeting
More than 1 billion CVS data records accidentally exposed, researcher says
Citi Field resumes full capacity starting next Monday
AccuWeather: Bright & sunny
Long Island 'Pickle King' honored ahead of Juneteenth
More TOP STORIES News