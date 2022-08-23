Diplomat from South Sudan accused of rape released due to diplomatic immunity

FORT GEORGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man accused of raping his neighbor inside an Upper Manhattan building invoked his diplomatic immunity and was released without charges.

The alleged incident happened around midnight Sunday at building in Fort George, where police said a woman reported being followed into her apartment and raped two separate times around midnight Sunday.

The victim was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center for evaluation.

Authorities said the accused rapist is 46-year-old Charles Oliha, who is a Minister of Foreign Affairs from South Sudan.

He was taken into custody, and the NYPD Intelligence Bureau later confirmed he had full diplomatic immunity.

After consulting with the department's lawyers, Oliha was released from custody just after 5 a.m. with no charges filed.

A City Hall spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

"Sexual assault of any kind should never be tolerated," the spokesperson said. "There is an active investigation underway. Depending on the results, we will take all appropriate actions."

