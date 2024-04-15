Disabled Amtrak train in Metuchen disrupts NJ Transit Northeast Corridor service

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A disabled train has halted NJ Transit service on the Northeast Corridor during the height of the evening commute on Monday.

Northeast Corridor rail service is suspended in both directions between New York and Trenton due to Amtrak overhead wire issues near Metuchen, according to NJ Transit.

Video shows passengers exiting the disabled train between cars.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus and PATH at Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street New York.

No further details have been provided.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

