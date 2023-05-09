Star of Disney Channel's "Saturdays" speaks with girls about bullying

EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Daria Johns, star of Disney Channel's "Saturdays", paid a visit to the East LA Rising Youth Center in East Los Angeles. As a celebrity fairy godmother for the non-profit Saving Our Daughters, Johns shared an uplifting message with young girls about staying true to themselves and how to deal with bullying.

"For me to inspire young girls just like me, I think that's amazing," said John. "It's one of the things that I want to do with my platform. That's what I was really excited about when shooting Saturdays, the impact I was going to have on so many young girls."

While at the youth center Johns also put on a demonstration of the best skating moves she's picked up while working on her Disney Channel show, which is set in a skating rink in Chicago, John's hometown.