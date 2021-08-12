localish

Disney Channel Celebrates Night of Premieres with Fun Lucky Ice Cream Truck Surprise

OCEAN CITY, N.J. -- The Fun-Lucky Ice Cream Truck popped up in several beach city locations in New Jersey, New York and California to share ice cream and giveaways to celebrate an upcoming night of premieres.

Friday the 13th isn't unlucky, it's FUN-LUCKY filled with exciting Disney Channel premieres for Spin, Descendants: The Royal Wedding and Disneys Magic Bake-Off.
