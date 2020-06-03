disney

Disney pledges $5M to nonprofits that advance social justice in wake of George Floyd's death

The company will begin with a $2 million donation to the NAACP

In this Jan. 15, 2020, photo, Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade by the Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

BURBANK, Calif. -- The Walt Disney Company is pledging $5 million to support nonprofit organizations committed to advancing social justice, the company announced Wednesday.

This commitment begins with a $2 million donation to the NAACP.

"The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated," said CEO Bob Chapek. "This $5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of nonprofit organizations such as the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice."

In addition, Disney allows employees to increase their impact by matching donations to eligible organizations through its Disney Employee Matching Gifts program.

The donation follows close work with the NAACP and other organizations as well as millions of dollars in grants to help students from underrepresented groups, including $2.5 million to the United Negro College Fund.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydisneygeorge floydu.s. & worldnaacpnonprofit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Disney CEO: Company in 'daily conversations' with NBA about resuming play
NBA in talks about resuming season at Disney World sports complex
'It's a Dog's Life' tells real-life pooch tales on Disney+
Check out a special look at 'Artemis Fowl' on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another night of protests and curfew in NYC
All 4 former officers now facing charges in George Floyd death: LIVE
Teen pleads guilty in Barnard freshman Tessa Majors' murder
Looter pulled from car after trying to run down officer: NYPD
NY sees lowest COVID hospitalizations, deaths since start of pandemic
Cuomo blasts Trump photo op: 'Here in NY, we actually read the Bible'
Murphy unveils plan to improve long-term care in state
Show More
MTA ramping service back up for Phase 1
Obama to host town hall amid unrest following George Floyd's death
Defense sec breaks with Trump, opposes using military for protests
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms popping up around NY, NJ
Sources: Mother, 6-year-old daughter dead in murder-suicide in NJ
More TOP STORIES News